Minister of agriculture holds farewell meeting with colleagues after stepping down

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Arthur Khachatryan, the already former minister of agriculture, met with the ministry staff today for a farewell after being sacked.

Khachatryan represents the ARF and was recalled by his party yesterday.

“When I was assuming this office I knew it would be short-term, during these four and a half months we tried to make certain changes in the programs, I did my best,” he told the staff.

His first deputy Garnik Petrosyan thanked Khachatryan on behalf of the ministry staff for productive cooperation and high personal qualities in work relations. “You will remain our best friend,” Petrosyan told the former minister.

President Armen Sarkissian has signed orders on dismissing ministers representing the Prosperous Armenia and ARF political parties at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan, minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, minister of agriculture Arthur Khachatryan, minister of emergency situations Hrachya Rostomyan, minister of sports and youth affairs Levon Vahradyan have been sacked, the president’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan