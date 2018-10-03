Parliament session takes place after two-hour long delay

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The parliament session finally took place today after nearly two hours of delay. The session did not initially begin due to lack of quorum.

Several bills were passed today.

The bill on amending the law on electronic communication, submitted by the government, was adopted with 59 votes in favor, 0 against and 0 abstentions.

The bill on amending the law on free economic zones was also adopted at final hearing with the same amount of votes.

Few other bills were also adopted.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan