Armenian Embassy in Greece opens condolence book on Aznavour’s passing


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Greece will open a condolence book today and tomorrow in honor of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour who died this week.

Aznavour passed away on October 1 at the age of 94 in France.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




