President Macron to deliver eulogy at Charles Aznavour’s ‘national homage’ ceremony

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. France will pay "national homage" to French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour after he passed away this week aged 94, France24 reported.

A ceremony to honor Aznavour will be held in Paris on Friday in the courtyard of Les Invalides, a complex of buildings and monuments related to French military history., the office of French President Emmanuel Macron announced.

The French president will deliver a eulogy.

Aznavour died from natural causes on October 1.

