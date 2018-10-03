Talks didn’t lead to consensus, sides agreed to continue discussions – MP Edmon Marukyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. A consensus was not reached as result of the discussion between the Prime Minister and parliamentary factions, Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan told reporters today.

“During yesterday’s discussions the prime minister presented his opinion, presented what he had said publicly, that he will resign, after which the parliament will not elect a prime minister twice, the parliament will be dissolved and early elections will be held by virtue of law. No consensus was reached at the discussions and we exited by agreeing that this kind of discussions will be continous. Today a Q&A is expected with Cabinet members at the parliament, the prime minister will arrive, I think there will be contacts with factions,” he said.

He said that the factions have insisted that they are in favor of the early elections, but that their preferred timing is May of next year.

“The prime minister said that the elections must take place in December. He is also ready to adopt the new electoral code in one month. If it isn’t adopted, we will have to go for the elections with the old electoral code, which contains the ranked system. We have recommended revoking it, because it was mainly used by oligarchs for consolidation of votes, but under the current political situation even if such nominations happen this mechanism won’t work,” he said.

According to him, representatives of the factions claimed that they won’t nominate candidates for prime minister until early elections.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to rally outside the parliament building after Republicans convened an extraordinary session to adopt a bill on amending the rules of procedure of the parliament. The Tsarukyan and ARF factions supported the bill.

PM Nikol Pashinyan fired ministers from his Cabinet representing the Tsarukyan and ARF factions.

The controversial bill is an amendment to the Rules of Procedure law of the parliament, whereby in the event of a parliament session being unable to be held because of lack of quorum, or if lawmakers are anyhow prevented from participating, it will be considered interrupted rather than failed, with a possibility of resuming at a later date. The aim of the bill is apparently a limitation of possible circumstances of dissolution of parliament.

Thousands rallied outside the parliament building, where MPs were literally besieged.

The PM entered the building to hold negotiations. After more than an hour of talks, he exited the building and said “Today we showed that early elections are a pan-Armenian demand and the political forces that will oppose this political demand declare war against their own people. My impression is that our colleagues from the HHK, ARF and Tsarukyan factions realized this message.”

The Prime Minister also said he will resign in order for snap elections to take place as soon as possible.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan