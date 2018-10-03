Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Armenian Embassy in Turkmenistan opens condolence book in honor of Charles Aznavour


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Turkmenistan has opened a condolence book in honor of Charles Aznavour.

The embassy said on Facebook that the condolence book will be open October 3-5.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died from natural causes at the age of 94 in France.

