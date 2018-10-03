CSTO countries continue consultations on replacing Secretary General, says Kazakh FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) continue intensive consultations about the replacement of Yuri Khachaturov (Armenia) as the Secretary General of the organization, emphasizing that the solution must be acceptable for all, Kazakhstan’s foreign minister Kayrat Abdrahmanov told RIA Novosti.

“Consultations over this issue are ongoing, both in the capitals of CSTO member states and at the level of the CSTO Permanent Council. We are sure that according to the charter of our organization, a solution acceptable for all sides will be found,” he said.

“I am convinced that this situation won’t bring any negative consequences for CSTO’s full functioning,” he said.

Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov is charged with “breaching constitutional order” during the March 1, 2008 events when he served as deputy minister of defense. The general is released on bail and is resuming his duties, but Armenia has recommended CSTO countries to begin a process of replacing the Secretary General.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan