Macron accepts interior minister Collomb's resignation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. France's President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of his interior minister. The president had earlier refused to allow his loyal ally to quit.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who had been seen as one of Macron's most robust defenders, had indicated two weeks ago that he intended to step down next year, but he came under increasing pressure and made an initial attempt to resign Monday, only to be rebuffed by the president, France24 reports.

But the resignation was approved by Macron early Wednesday.

The president has "accepted the resignation of Gerard Collomb and asked the prime minister to act in his place until the announcement of a successor", Macron’s office said in a statement.

Late Monday, Macron's office said the president had vetoed his resignation attempt, insisting on "his confidence" in the 71-year-old.