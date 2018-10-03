Prosperous Armenia Party yet to make official decision on not nominating candidate for PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) doesn’t yet have an official decision on not nominating a candidate for Prime Minister, Member of Parliament/Deputy Speaker of Parliament Michael Melkumyan, representing the Tsarukyan faction, told reporters today.

“We didn’t express an official opinion. Individual politicians can express opinions. We will still discuss,” he said.

He said that negotiations aren’t yet completed and that they will make an official statement when all sides will discuss the matter.

He said that on October 2 they only held talks with the PM and heard the opinion of the government.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to rally outside the parliament building after Republicans convened an extraordinary session to adopt a bill on amending the rules of procedure of the parliament. The Tsarukyan and ARF factions supported the bill.

PM Nikol Pashinyan fired ministers from his Cabinet representing the Tsarukyan and ARF factions.

The controversial bill is an amendment to the Rules of Procedure law of the parliament, whereby in the event of a parliament session being unable to be held because of lack of quorum, or if lawmakers are anyhow prevented from participating, it will be considered interrupted rather than failed, with a possibility of resuming at a later date. The aim of the bill is apparently a limitation of possible circumstances of dissolution of parliament.

Thousands rallied outside the parliament building, where MPs were literally besieged.

The PM entered the building to hold negotiations. After more than an hour of talks, he exited the building and said “Today we showed that early elections are a pan-Armenian demand and the political forces that will oppose this political demand declare war against their own people. My impression is that our colleagues from the HHK, ARF and Tsarukyan factions realized this message.”

The Prime Minister also said he will resign in order for snap elections to take place as soon as possible.

