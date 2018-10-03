Artsakh to declare mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Artsakh will declare a day of mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, President Bako Sahakyan’s spokesperson Davit Babayan said.

Aznavour, the legendary French-Armenian singer, died at the age of 94 in France on October 1. A wake ceremony will take place October 5 in Paris.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has said that he will attend both the wake and the funeral ceremonies.

