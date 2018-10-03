Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Artsakh to declare mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Artsakh will declare a day of mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, President Bako Sahakyan’s spokesperson Davit Babayan said.

Aznavour, the legendary French-Armenian singer, died at the age of 94 in France on October 1. A wake ceremony will take place October 5 in Paris.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has said that he will attend both the wake and the funeral ceremonies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration