Artsakh to declare mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Artsakh will declare a day of mourning on Charles Aznavour’s funeral day, President Bako Sahakyan’s spokesperson Davit Babayan said.
Aznavour, the legendary French-Armenian singer, died at the age of 94 in France on October 1. A wake ceremony will take place October 5 in Paris.
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has said that he will attend both the wake and the funeral ceremonies.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
