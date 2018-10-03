Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-18


LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.90% to $2093.00, copper price up by 1.34% to $6263.00, lead price up by 0.52% to $2026.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $12505.00, tin price up by 0.03% to $18905.00, zinc price up by 4.97% to $2663.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration