LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 2.90% to $2093.00, copper price up by 1.34% to $6263.00, lead price up by 0.52% to $2026.00, nickel price down by 0.75% to $12505.00, tin price up by 0.03% to $18905.00, zinc price up by 4.97% to $2663.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.