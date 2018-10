Prosperous Armenia, ARF ministers officially sacked

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has signed orders on dismissing ministers representing the Prosperous Armenia and ARF political parties at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Arthur Grigoryan, minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan, minister of economic development and investments Artsvik Minasyan, minister of agriculture Arthur Khachatryan, minister of emergency situations Hrachya Rostomyan, minister of sports and youth affairs Levon Vahradyan have been sacked, the president’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan