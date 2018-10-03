Aznavour’s dirge ceremony to take place on October 5 at Hôtel des Invalides of Paris
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The dirge ceremony of the legendary chansonnier Charles Aznavour will take place on October 5, in Paris, Hôtel des Invalides, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of Aznavour Foundation.
PM Nikol Pashinyan informed that he will participate in the dirge ceremony and funeral of the world famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
