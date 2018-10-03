PM Pashinyan confident that President Sarkissian will not act against people

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has held a telephone conversation with President Armen Sarkissian. “He will not act against the people. Armen Sarkissian is not in the country now, he is in New York and will be back to participate in the final farewal ceremonies of Charles Aznavour. We will talk to each other and also I think he will want to meet with the political forces to discuss the situation”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the people in front of the National Assembly.

At the same time, the PM said that in the sidelines of the Francophonie summit he will discuss the situation with his colleagues. “In the nearest days, when it’s most convenient for not disrupting the current plans, I will resign from the post of the Prime Minister, remaining the acting Prime Minister. I will try to appoint new ministers and governors during this period”, the PM said.

Pashinyan also noted that a memorandum should be signed over the holding of early elections, since “people might not trust their oral assurances”.

Hours ago PM Pashinyan addressed the citizens of Armenia, urging them to gather in front of the National Assembly as a demonstration of protest against the adoption of the controversial law on making amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia, which was adopted in an extraordinary session. According to Pashinyan, this law is a part of counter-revolutionary efforts aimed at preventing early elections.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan