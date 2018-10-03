This conversation was of key importance in terms of political culture – Pashinyan comes out of National Assembly

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has left the building of the National Assembly after talks with political forces. “This conversation was of key importance in terms of political culture”, Pashinyan said, adding that they had a normal conversation.

To the question if any agreement has been reached with the political forces, the PM said, “Ask them”. At the same time he again said that the early elections will take place in December.

Pashinyan is giving speech in front of the National Assembly, where thousands of people are still gathered.

