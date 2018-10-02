Nikol Pashinyan expresses hope on achieving agreement with political forces on snap elections

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he imagines the solution of the current situation through reaching an agreement on holding early elections of parliament.

“I picture [it] that we will reach an agreement, that early elections will take place, I will resign, and they won’t nominate a candidate,” he said.

The PM said he thinks that other political forces won’t nominate a candidate after his resignation. “If they will nominate a candidate, they will anger the people. It won’t be bad if a deal is made. I think all decisions will be made according to the situation,” Pashinyan told reporters in the parliament.

The PM is currently holding talks with parliamentary factions in the parliament building.

The PM urged citizens to gather outside the parliament building earlier tonight after Republicans convened an extraordinary session to adopt a bill on amending the rules of procedure of the parliament.

The controversial bill is an amendment to the Rules of Procedure law of the parliament, whereby in the event of a parliament session being unable to be held because of lack of quorum, or if lawmakers are anyhow prevented from participating, it will be considered interrupted rather than failed, with a possibility of resuming at a later date. The aim of the bill is apparently a limitation of possible circumstances of dissolution of parliament.

Thousands are rallying outside the parliament building.

National Police Chief Valery Osipyan is on site.

