Pashinyan calls for love and solidarity, urges to rule out insulting lawmakers as tensions grow

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed his supporters via Facebook live from the parliament building where he entered to hold talks with lawmakers. Thousands are rallying outside the building.

“Please, do not make any expressions insulting anyone’s dignity. If any lawmaker would want to exit the building, please make the way in order for them to leave without any insult,” he said. “This is very important, this is a revolution of love and solidarity,” he said.

“No one should insult the personal dignity of anyone,” he added.

The PM urged citizens to gather outside the parliament building earlier tonight after Republicans convened an extraordinary session to adopt a bill on amending the rules of procedure of the parliament, whereby in an event of disruption of a parliamentary session it can be considered as adjourned. The bill was passed with 67 votes in favor. The move is seen as a way to obstruct possible early elections.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan