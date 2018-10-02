Pashinyan heads to National Assembly to negotiate with political forces

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is walking to the National Assembly of Armenia to negotiate with the MPs and political forces on overcoming the existing situation.

“Now I will head to the National Assembly through Demirchyan Street”, Pashinyan said, urging the people to remain calm and not to submit to any provocation.

Hours ago PM Pashinyan addressed the citizens of Armenia, urging them to gather in front of the National Assembly as a demonstration of protest against the adoption of the controversial law on making amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armeni, which was adiopted in an extraordinary session. According to Pashinyan, this law is a part of counter-revolutionary efforts aimed at preventing early elections.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan