PM Pashinyan announces about holding early parliamentary elections at the end of November or early December

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced in his speech in front of National Assembly about holding early parliamentary elections at the end of November or early December of 2018.

He said that before the Yerevan City Council elections he had told the citizens of Yerevan that those who support the early parliamentary elections they should vote in favor of “My step” block. “And “My step” block received 81% votes”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Hours ago PM Pashinyan addressed the citizens of Armenia, urging them to gather in front of the National Assembly as a demonstration of protest against the adoption of the controversial law on making amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armeni, which was adiopted in an extraordinary session. According to Pashinyan, this law is a part of counter-revolutionary efforts aimed at preventing early elections.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan