PM Pashinyan calls on residents of other cities to gather in the central squares of their cities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan calls on the residents of other cities to gather in the central squares of their cities. “As a sign of unity, I urge our compatriots from other cities to gather in the central squares and demand early parliamentary elections”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced during his speech in front of the National Assembly.

Hours ago PM Pashinyan addressed the citizens of Armenia, urging them to gather in front of the National Assembly as a demonstration of protest against the adoption of the controversial law on making amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia. According to Pashinyan, this law is a part of counter-revolutionary efforts aimed at preventing early elections.

