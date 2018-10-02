Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

ARF withdraws from Cabinet


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Given the present tense situation and the atmosphere of drawing dividing lines, the ARF withdraws from the Cabinet, ARMENPRESS reports representative of ARF Supreme Council Arsen Hambardzumyan told “Yerkir Media”, adding that later the Supreme Council will issue a relevant statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




