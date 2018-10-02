All political forces that have supported counter-revolution should be eradicated from political field – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is already on Baghramyan Avenue and is giving a speech in front of thousands of people who gathered there at his request. ARMENPRESS reports the citizens are chanting “early elections, early elections”.

“The Republican Party of Armenia and the forces supporting it who have developed this bill and adopted it have officially declared counter-revolution in Armenia. But we all see that it will not happen, counter-revolution in Armenia has no chances, because the people have won and no one can take away that victory

The RPA should be eradicated from the political field of Armenia. The political forces that have supported the counter-revolution should be also eradicated from the political field of Armenia”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan