Police Chief of Armenia says people’s gathering is within frameworks of law

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan assesses normal the situation that the citizens of Armenia have blocked Proshyan Street and Baghramyan Avenue, ARMENPRESS reports Osipyan told the reporters that people are expressing their will.

“There are police officers on duty everywhere and I personally toured in the mentioned areas. I was just a little concerned when I was told that a lot of people have gathered and I decided to familiarize myself with the situation”, Osipyan said, adding that after visiting Baghramyan 26 he made sure that everything is normal. “The only goal of my being here is to ensure public order”, he added.

He said that at the moment he does not know how many people have gathered, “I will be briefed soon, but it’s about thousands of citizens”, he said.

Answering the question if the police will take measures to restore the traffic of the blocked streets and to ensure the entry and exit to the National Assembly, the Police chief answered, “At the moment explanatory works are being carried out but the citizens do not violate any rule and the rally is taking place within the law”, Valery Osipyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan