Armen Rustamyan does not rule out ARF’s withdrawal from Cabinet

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Head of ARF parliamentary faction Armen Rustamyan does not exclude that they will withdraw from the Cabinet, ARMENPRESS reports Rustamyan told the reporters at the National Assembly.

“Everything is possible, it depends on the developments. Nothing can be predicted here and I see no logical process, because we just turn everything into chaos”, Armen Rustamyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan