Armenian parliament convenes extraordinary session in the evening


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan and the initiative of the MPs an extraordinary session will be convened in line with the law at 19:30, October 2, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




