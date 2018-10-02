PM Pashinyan calls on people to gather in front of National Assembly

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan called on the citizens of Armenia to gather in front of the National Assembly. ARMENPRESS reports the PM said on a Facebook live broadcast that he has received information that the Republican Party has convened extraordinary session and is planning to adopt a bill on amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia, according to which in case of impeding the works of the parliament sessions for any reasons, it may be considered interrupted.

“I urge the MPs who don’t think that they should stand against the people’s power, not to go to the National Assembly and not to register. I mean they should not register and vote in favor of that shameful bill, and I also call on the citizens to gather right now in Baghramyan and Demirchyan streets and to carry out peaceful protests within the logic of love and solidarity”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and his supporters believe this bill is a part of counter-revolution efforts.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan