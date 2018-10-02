Everyone who will vote in favor of amendments in Rules of Procedure declare political war against Armenian people – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the political forces that stand behind the bill on amendments in Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia as counter-revolutionary forces, PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook live broadcast.

“Stormy political developments have been taking place since this morning and I want to tell you about these developments and their consequences. For a long time there were discussions in Armenia whether there are counter-revolutionary forces in Armenia or no. Today this question found an answer”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that this bill, authored by an MP from the Republican Party, is for preventing the early parliamentary elections.

PM Pashinyan explained that if for example the people surround the building of the National Assembly and for that reason the session does not take place, it means that the session has been interrupted, instead of that it did not take place and it will be considered that the session still continues even if 6 months pass after that incident.

“In fact, the forces that participated in the development of that bill and plan to vote in favor of that, they expose themselves as counter-revolutionary forces. Everyone who will vote in favor of this bill they will declare political war against the people of Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

If the parliament session does not take place twice, the parliament can be dissolved according to the current law.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan