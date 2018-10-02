Armenian Defense Minister receives outgoing Ambassador of the USA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on October 2 outgoing Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the sides highlighted the necessity of the continuation of the Armenian-American joint projects that were effectively imp[lamented thank to the efforts of Ambassador Mills. The Armenian Defense Minister wished success to Richard Mills in his future diplomatic activities.

Minister Tonoyan and Ambassador Mills discussed the Armenian-American defense cooperation and development opportunities, as well as exchanged views on regional security and international developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan