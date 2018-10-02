PM Pashinyan to participate in Charles Aznavour’s funeral in Paris

YEREVAAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NikolkPashinyan will participate in the funeral ceremony of world famous French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour, Pashinyan informed in a Facebook live broadcast.

“I will depart for the French capital to participate in Charles Aznavour’s funeral ceremony Thursday evening and most probably will return on Saturday”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan