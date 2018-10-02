Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-10-18

YEREVAN, 2 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 october, USD exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 483.46 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.63 drams to 556.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.07 drams to 626.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 39.51 drams to 18486.78 drams. Silver price вup by 3.89 drams to 226.16 drams. Platinum price вup by 35.80 drams to 12699.12 drams.