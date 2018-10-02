PM calls for bold decisions in tax reforms

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today to discuss the recommendations on the taxation system amendment concept.

The PM’s office said that the consultation particularly focused on proposals and options of lowering income and profit tax rates, the threshold of turnover tax, taxation of micro enterprises and others, as well as their possible impacts on state budget entries.

The PM said that bold decisions should be made in the direction of tax reforms and move forward. He said that reforms should contribute to positive changes of taxpayers’ conduct, simplification of the taxation system, improvement of the investment environment and encouragement of employment.

The tasked the officials in-charge to continue working and improving the concept.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan