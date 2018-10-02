‘I imagined him unbreakable and immortal’, Sarkozy on Aznavour’s death

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy has expressed condolences over the passing of Charles Aznavour.

Sarkozy posted a video of Aznavour performing a song at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, and wrote: “The Great Charles passed. His death both surprised and angered me, because I imagined him unbreakable and immortal. He leaves us his words, melodies and voice: those of an absolute genius, of a poet of the French song.”

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 from natural causes on October 1 in France.

