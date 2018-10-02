Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

‘I imagined him unbreakable and immortal’, Sarkozy on Aznavour’s death


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy has expressed condolences over the passing of Charles Aznavour.

Sarkozy posted a video of Aznavour performing a song at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, and wrote: “The Great Charles passed. His death both surprised and angered me, because I imagined him unbreakable and immortal. He leaves us his words, melodies and voice: those of an absolute genius, of a poet of the French song.”

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 from natural causes on October 1 in France.

