Armenian national football championship matches to commence with moment of silence honoring Aznavour

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The first matches of the upcoming Armenian national football championship will begin with a moment of silence in honor of Charles Aznavour, the football federation said.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1 in France.

According to the coroner, he died of pulmonary edema.

