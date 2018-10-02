Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Armenian national football championship matches to commence with moment of silence honoring Aznavour


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The first matches of the upcoming Armenian national football championship will begin with a moment of silence in honor of Charles Aznavour, the football federation said.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1 in France.

According to the coroner, he died of pulmonary edema.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




