Charles Aznavour will always remain in everybody’s minds and hearts – parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan accompanied by Head of the Armenia-France Parliamentary Friendship Group Armen Rustamyan visited Yerevan Aznavour Centre and left a note in the Mourning Book opened in memory of Charles Aznavour.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, during the talk with the representatives of local and foreign press Ara Babloyan said: “It is a great pain for us, but at the same time it is a great pride that such person could shock the world for one century with his talent and his capabilities. Aznavour with his music brought solidarity, calmness, brought love and friendship in the relations of the peoples of Armenia and France, as well as in the whole world.”

According to the Speaker, their acquaintance with Charles Aznavour began after Spitak earthquake, we implemented together numerous projects dedicated to children and the relations gradually have grown from the official character into friendly and firm ties.

“We are sure that Charles Aznavour will always remain in everybody’s minds and hearts. Years will pass by but his art will remain appreciated,” Ara Babloyan underlined.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan