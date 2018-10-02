Aznavour died of pulmonary edema – autopsy report

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The cause of death of Charles Aznavour has been determined as pulmonary edema - a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs, Le Parisien reported citing the results of an autopsy performed at the Nîmes Forensic Institute.

The public prosecutor of Tarascon said that therefore Aznavour has died of natural causes, as result of cardio-respiratory failure.

The prosecutor ruled out drowning. Aznavour’s body was found in a bathtub in his home.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1 in France.

