‘I will miss him forever’ – Liza Minnelli on Charles Aznavour’s death


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS.  American singer Liza Minnelli has expressed condolences over the death of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

“Charles was my mentor, my friend, my love... I will miss him forever...
Love, Liza,” she said on Facebook, posting a photo of her with Aznavour.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1 in France.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




