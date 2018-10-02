‘I will miss him forever’ – Liza Minnelli on Charles Aznavour’s death
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. American singer Liza Minnelli has expressed condolences over the death of French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.
“Charles was my mentor, my friend, my love... I will miss him forever...
Love, Liza,” she said on Facebook, posting a photo of her with Aznavour.
French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1 in France.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
