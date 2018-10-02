Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Barbra Streisand expresses condolences over Aznavour’s passing


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. American singer Barbra Streisand has expressed condolences over the passing of Charles Aznavour.

Streisand posted a photo showing her with Aznavour in 2007. “Rest in Peace”, she said.

French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1 in France.

