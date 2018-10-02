Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Artsakh president chairs planned all-army command staff musters


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan chaired a planned all-army command staff musters today, Sahakyan’s office said.

The president expressed conviction that holding such events will have a positive impact on enhancing the combat readiness of the armed forces and strengthening the national defense system.
The President gave relevant tasks to the supreme command staff for proper organization of the musters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration