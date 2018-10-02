Artsakh president chairs planned all-army command staff musters

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan chaired a planned all-army command staff musters today, Sahakyan’s office said.

The president expressed conviction that holding such events will have a positive impact on enhancing the combat readiness of the armed forces and strengthening the national defense system.

The President gave relevant tasks to the supreme command staff for proper organization of the musters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan