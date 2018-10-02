Yerevan’s Aznavour Center opens condolence book

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. A condolence book was opened today in the Aznavour Center in Yerevan in honor of Charles Aznavour, the French-Armenian singer, co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation, National Hero of Armenia.

Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, French Ambassador Jonathan Lacote and others attended the opening of the condolence book.

“Aznavour was a man of global level and brought great sonority to our country, our people,” Mnatsakanyan said, adding that they were waiting for Aznavour’s arrival to Armenia for the upcoming La Francophonie summit.

Speaker Ara Babloyan stressed that Charles Aznavour brought solidarity to the peoples of Armenia and France and the entire world.

“It is a great pain. On the other hand, it is a great pride that such a person was able to stun the world with his talent, skills and music for a century. He brought calmness, solidarity to the peoples of the Armenian-French two states and the entire world,” he said.

The Speaker said that he personally knew Aznavour since 1998.

“I met Charles after the [Spitak] earthquake. Initially I simply had the chance to see him up close and exchange a few words, then in 1991 I was appointed minister of healthcare, the country was at war, there were many needs, at that time the meetings were more formal. He both changed and didn’t change during the years. He didn’t change because he was Charles, Aznavour, he changed because he was getting older. But he never felt old. I met him for the last time about a year ago,” he said.

Many people came to sign the condolence book, including students of the French University of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan