Aznavour’s music played in all subway stations of Yerevan as homage


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Charles Aznavour’s music is played in all subway stations of Yerevan in honor of his memory.

Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1.

The French-Armenian legendary singer and songwriter was also Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland. He held the title of National Hero of Armenia.

