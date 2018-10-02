Aznavour’s music played in all subway stations of Yerevan as homage
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Charles Aznavour’s music is played in all subway stations of Yerevan in honor of his memory.
Aznavour died at the age of 94 on October 1.
The French-Armenian legendary singer and songwriter was also Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland. He held the title of National Hero of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:46 Aznavour died of pulmonary edema – autopsy report
- 16:11 ‘I will miss him forever’ – Liza Minnelli on Charles Aznavour’s death
- 16:08 PM fires Ambassador-at-Large Levon Sargsyan
- 15:56 Barbra Streisand expresses condolences over Aznavour’s passing
- 15:19 Artsakh president chairs planned all-army command staff musters
- 15:17 Controls on cash entering and leaving the EU: Council adopts regulation
- 14:46 La Francophonie Yerevan summit to elect Secretary General, incumbent seeks re-election
- 14:41 Yerevan’s Aznavour Center opens condolence book
- 14:35 Aznavour’s music played in all subway stations of Yerevan as homage
- 14:07 345 foreign reporters accredited to cover Yerevan La Francophonie summit
- 13:41 Armenian Embassy in Russia to open condolence book in honor of Charles Aznavour
- 13:36 Macron tweets Aznavour condolences in Armenian language
- 13:32 ‘Au revoir Charles’ – Placido Domingo’s farewell to Aznavour
- 13:24 Francophonie gala concert’s final part to honor Charles Aznavour
- 13:11 Amulsar working group completes studies
- 12:42 26 world leaders confirm participation at Yerevan La Francophonie summit so far
- 12:16 “We are losing a legendary artist, internationally renowned and a great friend of UNESCO” – Director-General Audrey Azoulay
- 12:07 Robot Sophia, Louis Pouzin to be keynote speakers at La Francophonie Economic Forum in Yerevan
- 11:50 Standard procedure autopsy to determine specific cause of death of Charles Aznavour
- 11:34 An all-francophone week: Yerevan La Francophonie summit schedule presented
- 11:11 Dozens of police officers injured in Catalonia protests
- 10:53 La Francophonie mourns death of Aznavour, Secretary General extends condolences
- 10:05 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announces scholarship in honor and in gratitude to Charles Aznavour
- 10:05 Armenian parliament honors Aznavour with moment of silence
- 09:55 Venezuela’s president delivers longest speech at UNGA
- 09:31 Artsakh’s president extends condolences to Charles Aznavour’s family
- 09:11 European Stocks - 01-10-18
- 09:09 US stocks - 01-10-18
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-18
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-10-18
- 09:05 Oil Prices Up - 01-10-18
- 02:00 ‘Your passion for this job will always lead by example for me’ – Andrea Bocelli’s farewell words to Aznavour
- 01:32 ‘We’re left with eternity, to sing together’ – Julio Iglesias on Aznavour’s death
- 01:00 Eiffel Tower illuminated as homage to Charles Aznavour
- 00:22 ‘Monsieur Charles, you will always remain For me Formidable’ – Celine Dion’s touching words on Aznavour’s death
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 4294 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2462 times PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2391 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2383 times 1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2128 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents