Armenian Embassy in Russia to open condolence book in honor of Charles Aznavour


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Moscow will open a condolence book in honor of French-Armenian singer, National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour.

The embassy said that the condolence book will be open October 3-5, from 14:00 to 19:00.

Charles Aznavour died October 1 at the age of 94.

