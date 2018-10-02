Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Amulsar working group completes studies


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The working group which was set up to study the Amulsar mine issue has completed its probe, head of the environmental protection inspectorate Arthur Grigoryan said on Facebook.

He said that the group has nothing to do with the inspectorate and was created pro-bono.

“On October 3, I will submit the group’s conclusions and opinions, as well as Lydian Armenia’s objections, to the Prime Minister’s office. These materials aren’t confidential and will be disclosed to the press,” he said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration