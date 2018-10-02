Amulsar working group completes studies

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The working group which was set up to study the Amulsar mine issue has completed its probe, head of the environmental protection inspectorate Arthur Grigoryan said on Facebook.

He said that the group has nothing to do with the inspectorate and was created pro-bono.

“On October 3, I will submit the group’s conclusions and opinions, as well as Lydian Armenia’s objections, to the Prime Minister’s office. These materials aren’t confidential and will be disclosed to the press,” he said.

