26 world leaders confirm participation at Yerevan La Francophonie summit so far

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of 26 countries will participate in the La Francophonie summit in Yerevan.

State Protocol Service chief Levon Minasyan told a news conference today that as of this moment this 26 leaders have confirmed their participation.

“Two Vice-Presidents, the Prince of Monaco, nine Prime Ministers and three Deputy Prime Ministers have confirmed their participation. This is as of this moment. We still have a few days for registration, this number can increase. This event will truly be unprecedented with its content, also in regard to great interest toward Armenia. If we were to compare with the previous events of La Francophonie we can say that this event stands out in terms of representation,” Minasyan said.

He said that governmental agencies are working for a long time now and the country is ready to host the event on the highest level.

Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s advisor for La Francophonie Affairs Vahagn Atabekyan said that the attitude that exists within the Armenian society for the summit is joyous.

“There is a perception that this event is more related with a celebration. Let me say that it is fully in line with the principles and values of the La Francophonie Organization. Nevertheless, the organization has its content issues and tasks. In this regard I would like to point out three issues – the Yerevan declaration will be adopted during the summit, the second document will be a call on Living Together, and third is that resolutions will be adopted at the summit,” he said.

Yerevan is hosting the XVII International Organisation of La Francophonie summit October 7-12.

Armenia is a member of the organization since 2008.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language. They also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. The French language and its humanist values represent the two cornerstones on which the International Organisation of La Francophonie is based.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 84 member states and governments (58 members and 26 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organizes political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

IOF has concluded 33 cooperation agreements with international and regional organisations and has established permanent dialogue between the major international linguistic zones (the English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Arab-speaking zones).

The IOF has its head office in Paris as well as four permanent representations in Addis Ababa (at the African Union and at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), in Brussels (at the European Union), in New York and in Geneva (at the UN). It has three regional offices (West Africa ; Central Africa and Indian Ocean ; Asia-Pacific) located respectively in Lomé (Togo), Libreville (Gabon) and Hanoi (Vietnam) and two regional antennas in Bucharest (Romania) and in Port-au-Prince (Haiti).

Alongside the IOF, the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie and the four direct operators are responsible for implementing the programs decided at the Summits. The four direct operators are : the Academic Agency of La Francophonie, TV5Monde, the International Association of Francophone Mayors and The Senghor University of Alexandria.

58 Member States and Governments :

Albania, Principality of Andorra, Armenia, Kingdom of Belgium, French Community of Belgium, Benin, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Canada-New-Brunswick, Canada-Quebec, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, , Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, France, Gabon, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Laos, Lebanon, Luxembourg, former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mauritania, Moldova, Monaco, Niger, New-Caledonia, Qatar, Romania, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Säo Tomé and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Switzerland, Togo, Tunisia, Vanuatu, Vietnam.

26 Observers :

Argentina, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada-Ontario, South Korea, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Montenegro, Mozambique, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay.

