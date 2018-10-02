Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

Standard procedure autopsy to determine specific cause of death of Charles Aznavour


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death of Charles Aznavour, according to the French Figaro newspaper.

“It is a usual procedure for determining the cause of death. The autopsy will be carried out in the Nima medical center. This news should not cause concerns. The death of the world-renown singer was natural, but the specific cause must be determined,” French prosecutors told Figaro.

Charles Aznavour died on October 1, aged 94.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




