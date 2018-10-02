Standard procedure autopsy to determine specific cause of death of Charles Aznavour
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death of Charles Aznavour, according to the French Figaro newspaper.
“It is a usual procedure for determining the cause of death. The autopsy will be carried out in the Nima medical center. This news should not cause concerns. The death of the world-renown singer was natural, but the specific cause must be determined,” French prosecutors told Figaro.
Charles Aznavour died on October 1, aged 94.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:24 Francophonie gala concert’s final part to honor Charles Aznavour
- 13:11 Amulsar working group completes studies
- 12:42 26 world leaders confirm participation at Yerevan La Francophonie summit so far
- 12:16 “We are losing a legendary artist, internationally renowned and a great friend of UNESCO” – Director-General Audrey Azoulay
- 12:07 Robot Sophia, Louis Pouzin to be keynote speakers at La Francophonie Economic Forum in Yerevan
- 11:50 Standard procedure autopsy to determine specific cause of death of Charles Aznavour
- 11:34 An all-francophone week: Yerevan La Francophonie summit schedule presented
- 11:11 Dozens of police officers injured in Catalonia protests
- 10:53 La Francophonie mourns death of Aznavour, Secretary General extends condolences
- 10:05 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announces scholarship in honor and in gratitude to Charles Aznavour
- 10:05 Armenian parliament honors Aznavour with moment of silence
- 09:55 Venezuela’s president delivers longest speech at UNGA
- 09:31 Artsakh’s president extends condolences to Charles Aznavour’s family
- 09:11 European Stocks - 01-10-18
- 09:09 US stocks - 01-10-18
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-18
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-10-18
- 09:05 Oil Prices Up - 01-10-18
- 02:00 ‘Your passion for this job will always lead by example for me’ – Andrea Bocelli’s farewell words to Aznavour
- 01:32 ‘We’re left with eternity, to sing together’ – Julio Iglesias on Aznavour’s death
- 01:00 Eiffel Tower illuminated as homage to Charles Aznavour
- 00:22 ‘Monsieur Charles, you will always remain For me Formidable’ – Celine Dion’s touching words on Aznavour’s death
- 00:03 ‘Eternal Glory to You, Dear Master, Dear Charles, Great Armenian’ – ex-president Serzh Sargsyan’s condolences on Aznavour’s passing
- 10.01-21:41 PM Pashinyan presents results of first talks with RPA
- 10.01-21:17 Aznavour showed by his example the importance of culture for rapprochement of nations - Culture Minister
- 10.01-21:06 Nikol Pashinyan, head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan meet at Marriott Armenia café
- 10.01-20:50 Men’s and women’s chess teams of Armenia continue their triumph in Olympiad
- 10.01-20:46 Europe has lost one of its most influential voices - Jean-Claude Juncker extends condolences on Charles Aznavour’s demise
- 10.01-20:37 Serj Tankian regrets for never having met with Charles Aznavour
- 10.01-20:24 Mourning to be declared in Armenia on Charles Aznavour's funeral day
- 10.01-20:16 I will miss you for the rest of my days on earth, Charles - Jean-Claude Van Damme extents condolences to Aznavour’s family
- 10.01-20:09 PM Pashinyan participates in candle lighting ceremony in memory of Charles Aznavour
- 10.01-19:13 The individual who shaped an entire epoch has died – PM Pashinyan addresses condolence message on Charles Aznavour’s demise
- 10.01-19:09 International prestigious media outlets refer to Charles Aznavour’s demise
- 10.01-18:51 President Armen Sarkissian pays working visit to USA
16:13, 10.01.2018
Viewed 4113 times Charles Aznavour dead at 94
18:21, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2435 times PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
14:50, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2358 times French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia October 11-12
20:12, 09.26.2018
Viewed 2358 times 1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris
22:26, 09.28.2018
Viewed 2098 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev agree to de-escalate situation on border line and prevent incidents