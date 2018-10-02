Dozens of police officers injured in Catalonia protests
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Protesters have clashed with police in Barcelona as thousands took to the streets there and in cities across Catalonia to mark the first anniversary of the contested referendum on independence from Spain, BBC reports.
More than 180,000 demonstrators marched in Barcelona.
Catalonia held the vote on 1 October 2017 and its government declared independence on 27 October.
But Spain's constitutional court deemed the referendum illegal and Madrid imposed direct rule.
Dozens of police officers were reportedly injured in the clashes.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
