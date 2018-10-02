Armenian parliament honors Aznavour with moment of silence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Today’s parliament session began with a moment of silence in honor of Charles Aznavour, the great French-Armenian singer who died October 1 aged 94.

“Dear colleagues, yesterday the world-renowned crooner, great artist, the great friend and son of our nation Charles Aznavour passed away. Let’s honor the memory of our friends with a moment of silence,” Speaker Ara Babloyan told lawmakers.

“Not only did I lose a renowned individual, the son of our nation, but also my good friend, my colleague, with whom we cooperated since the earthquake [Spitak] for the health and future of the children. We carried out numerous projects together,” the Speaker, who is a pediatric surgeon by profession, said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan