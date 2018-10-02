Venezuela’s president delivers longest speech at UNGA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has delivered the longest speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés – the current president of UNGA, the foreign minister of Ecuador, told a news conference on October 1.

She said that the longest speech lasted for 48 minutes, while the shortest – 5 minutes.

Garces specified that the Venezuelan leader delivered the longest speech, while the shortest speech was made by Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania.

With his speech, Maduro exceeded the record of the previous general assembly with five minutes. At the previous session, the longest speech was delivered by Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

