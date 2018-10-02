LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.85% to $2034.00, copper price down by 0.72% to $6180.00, lead price up by 1.28% to $2015.50, nickel price down by 1.02% to $12600.00, tin price down by 0.53% to $18900.00, zinc price down by 0.08% to $2537.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 6.40% to $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.