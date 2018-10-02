‘We’re left with eternity, to sing together’ – Julio Iglesias on Aznavour’s death

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has expressed condolences over the passing of French-Armenian singer, National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour.

Iglesias posted a photo of him together with Aznavour in their younger years on Instagram and wrote: “My dear mentor, we are left with eternity to sing together, rest in peace.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan