Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 October

‘We’re left with eternity, to sing together’ – Julio Iglesias on Aznavour’s death


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has expressed condolences over the passing of French-Armenian singer, National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour.

Iglesias posted a photo of him together with Aznavour in their younger years on Instagram and wrote: “My dear mentor, we are left with eternity to sing together, rest in peace.”

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration