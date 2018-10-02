‘Monsieur Charles, you will always remain For me Formidable’ – Celine Dion’s touching words on Aznavour’s death

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Renowned singer Celine Dion has extended condolences over the passing of Charles Aznavour, the French-Armenian crooner who died yesterday aged 94.

“Today we say good-bye to Mr. Charles Aznavour, a child of Armenia, who became the most famous Ambassador of love songs à la Française.

As an Artist, the stage was his home until very recently.

His romantic ballads were part of so many generations that the entire world is now mourning him.

Monsieur Charles, you will always remain « For me Formidable. »

Love and condolences to the family.”

Numerous artists, singers, politicians and public figures have expressed condolences over the death of Charles Aznavour, the National Hero of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan